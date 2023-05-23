Sound Bites: Stamford high schools to reintroduce remote learning

Good morning! High schools in Stamford, Connecticut, will reintroduce remote learning for some students in the fall. Associate Schools Superintendent Lori Rhodes said this option will help students struggling with balancing between extracurriculars and jobs while helping those stressed in crowded environments.

The pilot program will allow 30 students from Stamford High, Westhill and the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering to participate. School officials will prioritize selecting freshmen who struggled in ninth grade and need to retake it.

Students in the program will still be able to take full common and advanced placement classes and after-school activities. In-person meetings with faculty will also be offered.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s debt may increase 34% in five years. According to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, if the MTA fails to curb an estimated $56.7 billion by 2028, costs for tickets, tolls and taxes may increase substantially, forcing riders to reconsider its services. The MTA estimates that its debt will increase by 3.2% annually from 2022 to 2031.

A Fairfield animal rescuer was court ordered not to own any pets. Glorianne Lagnese, the president of Super Paws Rescue Inc., was charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty after police found 25 cats and 25 dogs living in cramped living conditions in her home, covered with feces and urine. All 50 pets were sent to the Fairfield Animal Shelter to receive medical care.

Construction on three transit projects on Long Island are on pause to minimize summer tourism impacts . The projects include drawbridges on the Loop and Meadowbrook Parkways in Nassau County, the Shelter Island South Ferry dock in Suffolk County and the traffic circle implementation near Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Park. Summer tourism helps boost the island’s $6.3 billion tourism economy.

Connecticut College has formed a search committee for a new president. The college’s previous president, Katherine Bergeron, announced she’ll resign by the end of June after students and faculty protested against her for planning a school fundraiser at an allegedly racist and antisemitic Florida club. In the meantime, the Board of Trustees also plans to recruit an interim president until the position is filled.

An Arizona man was indicted for a 2022 shooting on the Long Island Rail Road. Nicholas D’Agostino, 20, allegedly shot Yusef Staine, 20, twice at the Ronkonkoma station before fleeing. D’Agostino is charged with second-degree murder and weapons charges, and faces 25 years in prison.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants the Arizona Coyotes franchise to move to Hartford. Cities across the country have already reached out as possible locations for the NHL team after voters in Arizona rejected a $2.3 billion referendum to build a new entertainment district, including a new arena for the Coyotes. Connecticut hasn’t hosted an NHL team since the Hartford Whalers left in 1997 and officials doubt the plan will go through since the XL Center would require $107 million in renovations to house the team.