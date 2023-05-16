Sound Bites: Pot prices drop, sales increase in Connecticut

Good morning! Recreational marijuana prices in Connecticut dropped about $1.

The average price in April was $39.58, according to the latest report from the state Department of Consumer Protection. Statewide, retail pot sales are up 6% to $10.2 million. Over 10,000 more products were sold compared to the month before.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Connecticut asked a federal judge to dismiss a Milford Christian school’s vaccine lawsuit. In March, the Milford Christian Academy sued the state Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood and Department of Public Health, claiming the state’s 2021 mandate to have students vaccinated for COVID-19 violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. State prosecutors argue the law did not violate the school’s religious freedom and the academy wasn't exempt from the vaccination requirement due to their religion.

Westport will enforce restrictions on gas-powered lawn equipment. Products like gas leaf blowers are commonly overlooked sources of harmful air pollutants, according to the Environmental Protection Agency . Westport introduced an ordinance restricting residents to use these products from May 15 to October 15, and encouraged people to transition to electric- or battery-powered equipment. Norwalk and Stamford are also considering these restrictions.

Thirty-four new jobs could be stripped from New Haven’s proposed $662 million budget. The Board of Alders Finance Committee voted in a 9-1 decision to eliminate these positions to save $2.25 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. Twelve of the positions were in public safety, three fire department captain posts, two park rangers, and a new city planner.

A bill introduced in Connecticut would require gas stations to charge the same price for cash and debit cards. The legislation would require cash discounts to apply to debit cards unless no cash discount is provided. This is in response to high gas prices. The House of Representatives passed the bill, which is now awaiting approval from the Senate.

The Connecticut Airport Authority has asked for federal approval to manage the Sikorsky Memorial Airport. According to Hearst Connecticut Media , the authority would operate the airport for 5-7 years with the possibility of relaunching passenger service. The authority previously attempted to purchase the airport from the City of Bridgeport for $10 million in 2022. Bridgeport supports the request to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A proposal in Connecticut could help mobile and manufactured homeowners stay on rented land. The bill would give mobile homeowners first dibs in purchasing the land their mobile home rests on if land owners want to change the use of a mobile home park. These owners refuse tenants the option to purchase the land, under the current law .

Connecticut residents can apply for funding to remove health hazards and access energy efficiency upgrades. The $12.3 million program , which launched Monday, will help low-income residents remove asbestos and mold from homes and help weatherize renewable energy systems. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection expects the program to help over 600 homes by 2025.

South Fork Wind completed installing transmission cables beneath roads in East Hampton. This is a part of developers Ørsted/Eversource’s offshore wind project off the coast of Long Island. With roads repaved and grass shoulders reseeded, South Fork Wind is now in its offshore construction phase with wind turbines being installed this summer. New York’s first offshore wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.