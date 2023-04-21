Sound Bites: Long Island highway construction zone speed cameras are here

Happy Friday! Speed cameras are now present in Long Island’s highway construction zones. They are activated by anyone driving 10 mph over the speed limit. Locations are expected to be posted on the state website.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Connecticut and will allow a dredging disposal site to be put in the eastern Long Island Sound. The court neglected to hear an appeal from New York. New York recreational and commercial fishers say the decision could bring toxic hazards to marine life.

Peter Manfredonia has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder and kidnapping. The 26-year-old from Newtown sparked a multistate manhunt in 2020. He pled guilty to murder, assault, kidnapping and home invasion.

U.S. Representative George Santos failed to share money from a joint fundraiser held with a GOP colleague last year. Texas Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s campaign manager says the campaign never received a cut of the $11,000, but Santos told the Federal Election Committee that they had split the funds.

More than 150,000 Connecticut Webster Bank customers were exposed in a data breach in January, the bank reported this week. More than 35,000 customers’ name, account number and Social Security numbers were exposed .

Speed cameras are now present in Long Island’s highway construction zones. They are attached to white Jeep Cherokee SUV’s and activated by anyone driving 10 mph over the speed limit. A spokesperson for New York said the camera locations will be posted on the state website.

Connecticut Eversource and UI customers will see lower rates this summer. That’s according to the companies, who cited lower natural gas prices for the rate cut. The companies have not filed new rates with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority yet, but said they plan to do so in May.

Sikorsky and its parent company Lockheed Martin will not file a lawsuit to fight the Army helicopter contract loss. The Government Accountability Office already denied Sikorsky’s initial appeal.

West Haven’s Beach Street is set to be raised 11 feet above sea level. A state oversight board has approved a $4.8 million contract for the project, which will allow more development along the beach. The project has been delayed since it was announced in 2020.

Construction on two mixed use residential buildings began in downtown New Haven on Thursday. The project includes more than 160 housing units, retail space and off-street parking at 808 and 848 Chapel Street. Chapel Street between Church and Orange Streets will be closed to eastbound vehicular traffic for an estimated 16 months.

The Connecticut State Legislature failed to pass the medical aid in dying bill on Wednesday. Public Health Committee Chair State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) said he was disappointed in the decision but hopeful that it would be reintroduced in the future.