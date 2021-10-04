Up to 30% of Bridgeport city employees remain unvaccinated

Seventy percent of city workers are vaccinated in Bridgeport, Connecticut — not counting school employees, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

A Bridgeport spokesperson told Hearst the remaining 30% of the city’s 2,000 employees either haven’t been vaccinated or didn’t respond to the city’s inquiry.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said employees who don’t get vaccinated could be terminated, but employees can get tested weekly as an alternative.

The deadline for participation was September 27.