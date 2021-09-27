© 2021 WSHU
Federal Judge Rules In Favor Of Long Island Jake's 58 Casino In Zoning Dispute

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published September 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
A federal judge has dismissed the case filed by four Islandia residents who wanted to close the Jake’s 58 casino.

The residents argued that the Islandia Village Board used illegal “spot zoning” in its approval of Jake’s 58.

The Village Board changed its zoning codes after the State Supreme Court ruled that the village shouldn’t have granted a permit.

Paul Sabatino, the lawyer representing the four residents, told Newsday that he’ll meet with his clients this week before they decide whether to appeal the decision.

