Blumenthal Testifies About Voting Rights Before Senate Committee

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to fight states who are implementing voting rights restrictions.

Blumenthal, the chair of the Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution, testified at a committee hearing on Wednesday.

“Protecting that right to vote, the equal opportunity to participate in the political process, is not a matter of partisanship but of fulfilling the founding ideals of our nation. Nothing is more fundamental, nothing, than the right to vote and we must protect it,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said recent Supreme Court decisions chipped away at the foundations of the Voting Rights Act.

“The Supreme Court has all but disregarded Congress’ judgment about the continued need for the Voting Rights act and has begun undermining the core protections including preclearance,” Blumenthal said.

Congress enacted the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to stop the continued denial of equal participation and representation to citizens on account of their race.