Primary Day Reveals Connecticut Nominees For November Election

Tuesday was Primary Day in Connecticut. Voters were asked to head to the polls in several towns and cities to take part in these elections.

In Stamford, Democrat Caroline Simmons was declared winner after Mayor David Martin conceded. In November, Simmons will run against former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine, who is an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats in District 5 and 19 the city voted on candidates of the Board of Representatives. District 5 elected Bonnie Kim Campbell and Melinda Punkin Baxter. District 19 voters backed Jennifer Matheny and Don Mays.

An absentee ballot count is holding up election results in Bridgeport. Primaries were held in eight of Bridgeport’s 10 council districts.

Early results in Norwalk show the District C Democratic primary resulted in a tie between Tyler Fairbairn and John Kydes, with Jenn McMurrer securing a spot on the ballot. The tie triggered a recount, set for the coming days. Fairbairn and McMurrer are set to be on the ballot on election day regardless of Tuesday’s results as the duo received the Working Families Party endorsement.

In Stratford, Dianne Nolan was declared winner in the Democratic primary for Town Council in the eighth district against Dick Brown. In the ninth district, Linda Chaffin defeated former Democratic Registrar of Voters Rick Marcone.

In Redding, four-term incumbent First Selectman Julia Pemberton defeated challenger Mike D’Agostino in the Democratic primary.

Hamden saw two Democratic primary candidates challenge incumbent Mayor Curt Balsamo Leng.

Lauren Garett beat Leng and Peter Cyr.

The city of New Britain announced State Representative Robert “Bobby” Sanchez as the winner of the Democratic primary race for mayor. Sanchez will face Republican Mayor Erin Stewart in the race in November.

In New Haven, the city’s only primary election was a race for Alderman in Ward 20. City Hall reported Devin Avshalom-Smith won the election Tuesday evening. He upset the Democratic party-endorsed candidate, Shirley Lawrence.

In West Haven, Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi secured her party’s vote over John Lewis.

In Bloomfield, Democrats chose Suzette DeBeatham-Brown for Town Council.

In Goshen, Cynthia Barrett won the Democratic primary for Planning and Zoning commission.

In Groton, incumbent Portia Bordelon won the Democratic primary for Town Council.

In Guilford, candidates Tim Chamberlain, Nick Cusano, Aly Passarelli, Bill Maisano and Danielle Scarpellino earned the five Republican spots on the November ballot for the Board of Education.

In Torrington, Ellen Hoehne was declared winner in the Democratic primary for Board of Education.

General elections are on November 2.