Connecticut News

Accused Of Fixing Prices, Connecticut Fertility Clinics Reach Antitrust Settlement

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT
Two fertility clinics and a couple of physician management firms accused of price fixing have reached a $1.6 million settlement with Connecticut, according to state Attorney General William Tong.

Tong said Women’s Health USA, In Vitro Science Inc., the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, and Reproductive Medicine Associates of CT took advantage of vulnerable families by colluding to fix prices for in vitro services. 

“Unbelievably wrong what they did to fix prices on things that are very, very, personal, and really important to families," Tong said.

He said the settlement prevents the firms from merging for at least three years.

“So that there is some competition in the marketplace that hopefully provides access to services and drives prices down," he said. 

He said these settlements are the first in Connecticut involving anticompetitive conduct by physician practice management firms. 

