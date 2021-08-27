© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Swimmer Sets World Record At Tokyo Paralympic Games

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT
Anastasia Pagonis
Sppags
/
Wikimedia Commons
Anastasia Pagonis

A 17-year-old paralympic swimmer from Long Island has not only brought home the gold, but set a world record.

Garden City’s Anastasia Pagonis is blind. She earned the top award for the women’s 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Pagonis also crushed a world record she set when she qualified for the games in June. Her best time is nearly 4 minutes and 54 seconds.

She said she wants to change the narrative of what a person with blindness “looks like.” She also credits navigating the paralympic games in Tokyo to her guide dog, Radar.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
