As Commuters Return, More Trains Added To Connecticut's Shore Line East
New trains will be added to Shore Line East rail line in Connecticut, as service continues to be restored after cuts earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four of the added Shore Line East trains will run to New London, with the rest stopping in Old Saybrook.
The Department of Transportation said that Shore Line East is running at about 65% of its previous level of services.
More train services have also been added to the Hartford Line.