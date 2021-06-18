New Haven Principal Accused Of Using Racial Slur During Workshop Demoted

A New Haven school principal has been demoted from her position after the use of a racial slur during an anti-racism workshop. Members of Black Lives Matter of New Haven and others said the school board’s punishment did not go far enough.

Darnell Goldson was one of the board members who voted against the decision to demote Laura Roblee of Brennan-Rogers Magnet School.

Goldson wanted to delay the vote until the board could see a report on the full investigation. Goldson criticized how Mayor Justin Elicker has handled the incident.

"Last Monday, he (Elcker) did not take responsibility for how to deal with this issue of an employee calling me and everyone else who is Black in this community the “n word,” Goldson said.

Goldson wants leaders to provide a much more transparent investigation.