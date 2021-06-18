Mystic Seaport, Amistad To Hold Joint Juneteenth Event

This Saturday, June 19, is Juneteenth, the historic day that marked the end of slavery for African Americans in the United States back in 1865.

And to mark the day, the Mystic Seaport Museum and the replica schooner Amistad are holding a joint celebration.

Sarah Cahill is the director of education at the Mystic Seaport Museum. She said the struggles of African Americans are as relevant today as they were back then.

“The fight to combat racism is not over, and there is something everyone can do and so I really love this idea of participants making some kind of a commitment during the ceremony, just in their way, nothing has to be too overwhelming for them but in their own way to continue to promote social justice,” Cahill said.

Paula Mann-Agnew is the executive director of Discovering Amistad. She said Juneteenth is also a day of remembrance.

“And give honor to those that have been enslaved in this country to look at the fact that it did end the way it ended in Texas, but also to look at some of the current connections and kind of present-day themes that come from Juneteenth,” Mann-Agnew said.

The two-hour event starts at 3 p.m. and will include live music, a panel discussion and tours of the Amistad. Admission to the museum is free after 2:30 p.m. for those attending the event.