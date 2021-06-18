Connecticut's Himes To Head U.S. Committee On Economic Disparity

Democratic Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes is now the head of the newly-formed Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Himes said the body is supposed to find solutions to address an increasing divide between rich and poor in the U.S.

“We are going to try to make this a problem-solving committee, not yet another platform to express our political animosities, but to deal with this moral imperative of the highest priority,” Himes said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked him to lead the committee. She cited his experience in the private sector and with affordable housing as qualifications.

Himes represents Connecticut’s fourth district which includes both Greenwich and Bridgeport — two communities with one of the biggest wealth gaps in the nation.