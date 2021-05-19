Report: Child Care Overhaul Necessary For Connecticut's Economic Recovery

Connecticut will need to help support childcare providers to help businesses recover from the pandemic. That’s according to a report released this week from advocacy group Connecticut Voices for Children.

At least 20% of early child care and education programs have not reopened after closing their doors last spring due to COVID-19. Advocates said that shifted the responsibility to family caregivers to be full-time providers.

Sarah Miller is the author of the Connecticut Voices for Children report. She said the pandemic helped to show how essential universal child care is for children and their families. Miller said the state will now consider policies to expand child care.

“While its a very difficult time in so many ways, it's also a moment where we're beginning to see a real shift toward policies that would address some of the longstanding inequities and structural challenges around child care and early education in our state,” Miller said.

The report includes policy recommendations that advocates said will help ensure families have access to high-quality and affordable child care. They said it starts with facilities paying providers and educators higher wages and the state's investment in more programs.