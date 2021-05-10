Major Leaguer Bobby Valentine To Run For Stamford Mayor

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will take a swing at politics, saying he's running for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut.

Valentine said he will run as an independent candidate.

The 70-year-old is a Stamford native and was a three-sport high school star in the city before going pro.

Valentine was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in the Major Leagues from 1969 to 1979. He was manager of the Texas Rangers in 1985 and then the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Valentine owns a sports bar in Stamford and serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, which is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

He joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.