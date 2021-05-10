© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Major Leaguer Bobby Valentine To Run For Stamford Mayor

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT
BobbyValentine_shu_161209.jpg
Courtesy of Sacred Heart University
/

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will take a swing at politics, saying he's running for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut.

Valentine said he will run as an independent candidate.

The 70-year-old is a Stamford native and was a three-sport high school star in the city before going pro.

Valentine was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in the Major Leagues from 1969 to 1979. He was manager of the Texas Rangers in 1985 and then the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Valentine owns a sports bar in Stamford and serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, which is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

He joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
