Connecticut-Based WFSB Station Sold As Part Of $2.7 Billion Deal

The corporate parent of WFSB sold the Rocky Hill, Connecticut, based television station and 16 other stations to Gray Television in a $2.7 billion dollar deal.

Meredith Corporation is selling off all of their television stations except their National Media Group division that owns the nation’s largest portfolio of magazines.

The deal will turn Grey Television into the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, reaching close to 36% of US television households.

WFSB is part of the Hartford-New Haven market, the nation’s 32nd largest market.