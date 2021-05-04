© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut-Based WFSB Station Sold As Part Of $2.7 Billion Deal

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
tv-1844964_1920.jpg
Image by Pexels from Pixabay
/

The corporate parent of WFSB sold the Rocky Hill, Connecticut, based television station and 16 other stations to Gray Television in a $2.7 billion dollar deal.

Meredith Corporation is selling off all of their television stations except their National Media Group division that owns the nation’s largest portfolio of magazines.

The deal will turn Grey Television into the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, reaching close to 36% of US television households.

WFSB is part of the Hartford-New Haven market, the nation’s 32nd largest market.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
