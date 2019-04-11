Coast Guard Academy Conference Tackles Diversity, Inclusion

The Coast Guard Academy in New London recently held its annual two-day Eclipse conference, which seeks to promote a culture of respect between all levels of the Academy.

It comes at a time when it’s dealing with reports of increased sexual harassment, especially towards female cadets.

“There are people here right now, every day, who are not really able to come to work in their authentic selves, and that’s a problem. We know these people individually and personally and that hurts all of us, all the diversity champions that are trying to make a difference. We would love to do it overnight, but the system doesn’t allow for that,” said Aram deKoven, chief diversity officer at the Academy.

A recent report from the RAND organization found that older female staff are leaving the Coast Guard due to barriers in career development.