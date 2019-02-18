Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Over East Haven Plane Crash

The sister of a student pilot who died in a small plane crash in East Haven in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit to hold the instructor and flight school responsible.

Marie Matta-Isona accuses the now-defunct American Flight Academy of failing to maintain the plane and the instructor of failing to prevent the crash.

Her brother Pablo Campos-Isona died, but the instructor survived. A federal investigation found the plane’s fuel valve failed, and the instructor made mistakes.

It's the second lawsuit against the American Flight Academy in connection with two fatal plane crashes in a five-month span.