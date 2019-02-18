© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Over East Haven Plane Crash

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published February 18, 2019 at 12:54 PM EST
courtgavel_pexels_190218.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

The sister of a student pilot who died in a small plane crash in East Haven in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit to hold the instructor and flight school responsible.

Marie Matta-Isona accuses the now-defunct American Flight Academy of failing to maintain the plane and the instructor of failing to prevent the crash.

Her brother Pablo Campos-Isona died, but the instructor survived. A federal investigation found the plane’s fuel valve failed, and the instructor made mistakes.

It's the second lawsuit against the American Flight Academy in connection with two fatal plane crashes in a five-month span.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEast HavenConnecticut
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen