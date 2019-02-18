Conn. Gun Sale Registry To Be Automated, Following Massive Backlog

The Connecticut State Police Special Licensing and Firearms Unit is automating its gun purchase database, which will help address a backlog that peaked at 18,000 entries this year.

Three more people were also hired to deal with the Firearm Unit’s gun backlog.

Sergeant and Unit Supervisor Alex Giannone of the Firearms Unit said an up-to-date database helps by providing officers with a live picture of the firearms that Connecticut residents own.

“For example, if someone has guns we would be able to see exactly which guns they have to account for in, in case, God forbid, they become subject to a protective order or something and we need to know where they are.”

Giannone saif the unit receives anywhere from 400 to 1,500 requests every day, and they lacked the personnel to deal with the influx of firearm transfer forms.

“With the automation of the new program, the backlog should be even less because it should be technically live. As soon as they’re submitted, they’re automatically entered into the system and updated.”

Until the program is implemented, there is always a backlog in the system.

Giannone said the new computer program should be live by the summer.