Connecticut News

Advocates Push For Conn. Immigration Healthcare Bill

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published February 15, 2019 at 8:21 AM EST
Immigrant rights advocates in Connecticut are pushing for a bill that would prevent residents from having health care services denied based on their immigration status.

Right now, some undocumented people can get insurance through their employer, but they can’t buy it through the state healthcare exchange.

“We hope that this bill passes, we hope that this bill moves forward, but more than that, we hope that this bill is a start to igniting a larger conversation about access to health care,” said Camila Bortolleto, a campaign manager for Connecticut Students for a Dream.

Bortolleto said she has the support of organizations such as Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Working Families Organizations and the Connecticut Citizen Action Group.

