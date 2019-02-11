© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Norwich Diocese Releases List Of 43 Priests Who Faced Abuse Allegations

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2019 at 9:26 AM EST
church_pexels_190211.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Bishop Michael Cote of the Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, has released the names of 43 priests who have had "allegations of substance" made against them since 1953 about the sexual abuse of minors.

The list was posted on its website Sunday afternoon.

He said no priest or deacon currently in active ministry in the diocese is the subject of an allegation of substance regarding the sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese also reported since 1977 it has paid out almost $7.7 million in settlements to victims in nine cases. Another 23 cases are pending.

Cote said he was "grievously sorry."

