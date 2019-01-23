© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

CCSU Professors Engaged In Sexual Misconduct With Students

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 23, 2019 at 9:57 AM EST
ccsuvanceacademiccenter_wcsageross_190123.jpg
Sage Ross
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Vance Academic Center on the campus of Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

The president of Central Connecticut State University says she wants to fire two longtime theater professors. That’s after investigators concluded that each had likely been involved in sexual misconduct with one or more students.

The two professors are Joshua Perlstein, who was placed on paid administrative leave in April, and Thomas Delventhal, who was placed on leave last week.

President Zulma Toro said she was “disgusted and disheartened” by the new findings.

Toro hired the Hartford law firm Shipman & Goodwin LLP nine months ago to conduct the investigation after an article appeared in CCSU’s student newspaper, The Recorder. The article exposed allegations of sexual misconduct by Perlstein. The same article also detailed a lack of administrative action when complaints were made.

Toro also plans to appoint new leadership for the university’s Office of Diversity & Equity and to reorganize the human resources department.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutsexual misconductColleges & Universities
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler