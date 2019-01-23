CCSU Professors Engaged In Sexual Misconduct With Students

The president of Central Connecticut State University says she wants to fire two longtime theater professors. That’s after investigators concluded that each had likely been involved in sexual misconduct with one or more students.

The two professors are Joshua Perlstein, who was placed on paid administrative leave in April, and Thomas Delventhal, who was placed on leave last week.

President Zulma Toro said she was “disgusted and disheartened” by the new findings.

Toro hired the Hartford law firm Shipman & Goodwin LLP nine months ago to conduct the investigation after an article appeared in CCSU’s student newspaper, The Recorder. The article exposed allegations of sexual misconduct by Perlstein. The same article also detailed a lack of administrative action when complaints were made.

Toro also plans to appoint new leadership for the university’s Office of Diversity & Equity and to reorganize the human resources department.