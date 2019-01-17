Amagansett Residents Alarmed By Dust Coating Town

On Long Island’s East End, Amagansett residents want East Hampton Town to take emergency action as dust from a nearby farm covers the town.

Schools keep children inside during recess, storeowners have complained the fine particles have damaged ventilation systems in their shops, and homeowners vacuum the dust that’s crept into their homes.

The Amagansett Citizens Advisory Committee held a public meeting on Monday night and met with East Hampton Town officials Tuesday morning.

James MacMillan, chair of that committee, said, “Last week I was driving down the street, and I thought perhaps a building was on fire, it was that thick.”

The issue stems from a farm that failed to plant cover crops to protect topsoil from blowing away. MacMillan said thick sandstorms have blown through the town.

“And it’s going into stores, shops, store-owners are complaining, the sidewalks and walkways are covered coming into the buildings.”

Residents are concerned about potential agricultural chemicals that along with the dust could be hazardous to residents’ health.

In a statement, the Town of East Hampton said it is investigating. On Tuesday it put up some snow fencing and blockage and said it plans to test the soil.

The Town added that it will work to develop a legal framework to prevent similar issues in the future.