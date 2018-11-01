© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Report: Bridgeport Diocese Has Paid $52.5 Million To Settle Abuse Claims

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler,
Terry Sheridan
Published November 1, 2018 at 10:20 AM EDT
eucharist_pixabay_181101.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has paid $52.5 million to settle claims of abuse by priests since 1953. That’s according to a report released by the diocese on Wednesday.
The Bridgeport Diocese says in the report it settled 156 cases since the 1950s.

Bishop Frank Caggiano said in a statement, “The much-needed financial accounting that is the focus of this report only hints at the profound toll of human and spiritual suffering caused by the sexual abuse of children.”

The report says that 97.7 percent – or $51.5 million – of the settlements were for claims of abuse that occurred before 1990.  

Most of the abuse happened in the 1970s. There was one settlement of an alleged abuse of a child by a priest that happened after 2000.
 

In New York City, a 74-year-old Catholic bishop has stepped down from public ministry after being accused of sexual abuse.

The allegations lodged against auxiliary Bishop John Jenik involved inappropriate behavior with a teenage boy in the 1980s, according to a report in The New York Times.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said in a statement Wednesday that the Lay Review Board found the allegations credible.

Jenik says he is innocent and appealed to the Vatican to clear him.

Dolan said Jenik "may not function or present himself as a bishop or priest” pending the outcome of the review.

 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutsexual misconductCatholic Church
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
Related Content
Load More