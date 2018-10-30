Local Synagogues Consider Additional Security Measures In Light Of Pittsburgh Attack

Long Island synagogues and other Jewish institutions could have higher security measures in response to the Pittsburgh shooting.

This could mean metal detectors, strengthened windows and doors, and panic buttons in synagogues, and according to Newsday, potentially armed guards during services and events.

“When a tragedy like this occurs, it’s never enough security because somebody always slips through,” said Robert Socolof, regional director of AJC Long Island, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Socolof said these measures are now a staple of most Jewish communities and many other communities of faith where this type of violence has become “too regular a visitor.”

Rabbis from Nassau County met with lawmakers and police officials Monday about their safety concerns.

Meanwhile in Connecticut, local police departments are working with Jewish leaders to protect places of worship and respond to any incidents of anti-Semitism.

The New Haven Police Department said it’s sharing and receiving information from the Joint Terrorism Task Force. They said no threats have been made.

Police said they have increased patrols around synagogues and prominent Jewish establishments.