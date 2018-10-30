© 2021 WSHU
News

Local Synagogues Consider Additional Security Measures In Light Of Pittsburgh Attack

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan,
Jay Shah
Published October 30, 2018 at 11:10 AM EDT
synagogue_pixabay_181030.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Long Island synagogues and other Jewish institutions could have higher security measures in response to the Pittsburgh shooting.

This could mean metal detectors, strengthened windows and doors, and panic buttons in synagogues, and according to Newsday, potentially armed guards during services and events.

“When a tragedy like this occurs, it’s never enough security because somebody always slips through,” said Robert Socolof, regional director of AJC Long Island, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Socolof said these measures are now a staple of most Jewish communities and many other communities of faith where this type of violence has become “too regular a visitor.”

Rabbis from Nassau County met with lawmakers and police officials Monday about their safety concerns.

Meanwhile in Connecticut, local police departments are working with Jewish leaders to protect places of worship and respond to any incidents of anti-Semitism.

The New Haven Police Department said it’s sharing and receiving information from the Joint Terrorism Task Force. They said no threats have been made.

Police said they have increased patrols around synagogues and prominent Jewish establishments.

Long Island Connecticut anti-semitism
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
