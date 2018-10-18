After Limo Tragedy, Schumer Pushes For Stricter Regulations

U.S. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York wants tighter federal regulations for stretch limousines. He stood at a press conference with parents whose daughters died in a 2015 stretch limo crash on Long Island.

A similar crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York this month has led to renewed calls for action.

Although the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has guidelines in place for these vehicles, Schumer said they are not well-enforced.

“If your vehicle carries more than nine people, you need a special commercial driver’s license, okay? But in cases like this, because the limo has been stretched, no one has been looking at them, and the license requirement is never enforced.”

Schumer, along with Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, have asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make recommendations for improving current rules. They also want the agency to crack down on companies who don’t have the proper licenses.