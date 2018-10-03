AARP: Connecticut Governor's Race In Dead Heat Among Seniors

A recent survey conducted by AARP shows Connecticut voters over the age of 50 say political divisiveness is a major concern in the upcoming general elections.

Nora Duncan with AARP Connecticut says these voters identify more as moderates and conservatives, but the gubernatorial election is not yet decided.

“It is a dead heat horse race. In particular, the governor's race where 33 percent reported if the election was held during the survey time they would vote for Ned Lamont, and 34 percent reported they’ll vote for Bob Stefanowski. But with a whopping 26 percent still undecided.”

Duncan says voters over 50 will have a strong influence on the state’s midterm elections this year because of high voter turnout.

“The candidate who wins is the candidate who pays attention to the 50-plus voter and these multifaceted issues that relate directly to quality of life in Connecticut.”

Duncan says lowering healthcare costs, strengthening and reforming Social Security, addressing rising prescription drug costs and Medicare, and the economy are major concerns of AARP voters.