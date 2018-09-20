Connecticut Seeks Bids For Zero-Carbon Energy Providers

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 20, 2018 at 11:42 AM EDT
Dozens of energy companies are competing for a bid to provide sustainable energy in Connecticut. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it received more than 100 submissions to buy 12 million megawatts of electricity from zero-carbon sources.

One of those companies is Dominion Energy, owner of the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant in Waterford. Ken Holt with Millstone says, “We are on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We provide $1.3 billion economic benefit to the state. The bids that we’ve submitted are very competitive. They’ll be very beneficial to Connecticut’s electric customers.”

Millstone hadn’t been eligible to participate in previous bids, but the state agreed to let them in last year after Dominion said the plant was at-risk and closure could cost the state jobs.

The Day reports the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection plans to submit winning bids by the end of 2018.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
