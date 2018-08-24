© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Woman Who Made False Rape Claim Gets 1 Year In Jail

WSHU | By Natalie Cioffari
Published August 24, 2018 at 7:38 AM EDT
Nikki Yovino is arraigned in Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn., in 2017.

A former Sacred Heart University student who police say had a sexual encounter with two college football players in Connecticut and later made false rape allegations so she wouldn't lose a potential boyfriend has been sentenced to one year in jail.

22-year-old Nikki Yovino was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.
 

The football players were never arrested. Both withdrew from the school while facing possible discipline.

One player says that the allegations damaged his life, including forcing him to leave school. The other player says in a statement that he lost his scholarship and is in $30,000 debt.

Associated Press
