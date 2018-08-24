Woman Who Made False Rape Claim Gets 1 Year In Jail

A former Sacred Heart University student who police say had a sexual encounter with two college football players in Connecticut and later made false rape allegations so she wouldn't lose a potential boyfriend has been sentenced to one year in jail.

22-year-old Nikki Yovino was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court. She pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police.



The football players were never arrested. Both withdrew from the school while facing possible discipline.

One player says that the allegations damaged his life, including forcing him to leave school. The other player says in a statement that he lost his scholarship and is in $30,000 debt.