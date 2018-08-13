National Coast Guard Museum Design Opens For Public Comment

The Coast Guard has released the newest design of the National Coast Guard Museum and is seeking public comment.

A draft version of the environment assessment is now available for public comment through the end of August. The latest assessment includes the newest design of the museum. Changes were made to address feedback from government agencies and previous public comment.

According to The Day, the proposed site of the estimated $100 million museum is adjacent to Union Station on land donated from the city of New London to the Coast Guard in 2014. The site is in a 100-year flood zone, which complicates the design and construction process.

Over $37 million has been raised by the National Coast Guard Museum Association, including $5 million from the federal government and $20 million from the state.

New London is already home to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and other nearby maritime museums like Mystic Seaport and the Mystic Aquarium.