Connecticut News

Montville School Officials Due Back In Court In 'Fight Club' Case

WSHU | By Fred Vigeant
Published July 23, 2018 at 11:01 AM EDT
brianlevesquejeffreytheodosstatianapatten_ctstatepoliceviaap_180723.jpg
Connecticut State Police via AP
/
Booking photos of Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque, Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten, who were arrested, for not telling authorities about a student "fight club" at the school in April.

Three Connecticut school administrators arrested in the fallout over an alleged student "fight club" are set to return to court for pretrial negotiations.

Officials from Montville Public Schools in eastern Connecticut – Superintendent Brian Levesque, High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten – were charged in April with failing to report abuse and were placed on leave from their jobs.

They pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to return to Norwich Superior Court on July 23.

They're accused of not telling authorities about allegations that substitute teacher Ryan Fish organized fights between students. Police began investigating in December after a student reported being beaten at school.

Fish was fired in October and has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

Patten's lawyer has said he doesn't think a crime has been committed and believes the cases should be dismissed.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticut