Fairfield Receives $260,000 For Southport Harbor Improvements

Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau says the town has been awarded more than $260,000 to make improvements to its historic Southport harbor.

“Southport Harbor, if you go back 100, 200 years was a very important harbor on the East Coast, and products, specifically Southport globe onions, shipped from Southport all over the world. Now it’s primarily recreational.”

Tetreau says the money will be used to dredge the marina and reconstruct the boat launch.

He says the work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Connecticut Port Authority gave the funds through the Small Harbor Improvement Projects Program.