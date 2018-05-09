© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Lawmakers Vote To Improve Oversight At Psychiatric Hospital

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published May 9, 2018 at 9:29 AM EDT
whiting_apdavecolllns_180301.jpg
Dave Collins
/
AP
The Whiting Forensic Division maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Middletown, Conn., as seen in 2017.

The Connecticut General Assembly ends its legislative session at midnight on Wednesday. One of bills that was passed Tuesday night would create an independent task force to oversee Whiting Forensic Hospital, the state’s only maximum-security psychiatric facility.

The bill comes five months after the repeated cruel abuse of a patient at Whiting, which was captured on video tape. Representative Mike Bocchino, a Republican from Greenwich, urged his colleagues in the House to vote for the bill. Bocchino said the abused patient is the brother of one his constituents, who brought the incident to public attention after watching the video.

“And when he looked at the video, what did he see? Complete and utter abuse of his brother by the staff members. This can no longer happen in the State of Connecticut nor should it happen across this country.”

The bill also requires the State Department of Public Health to conduct an extensive on-site inspection and review of the records at Whiting and requires mandatory reporting of suspected patient abuse at certain state behavioral health facilities. The House passed the bill unanimously. It had already won unanimous approval in the Senate over the weekend.

The bill now heads to Governor Malloy for his signature. Malloy had recently used his executive powers to change the structure of the Middletown facility, making it a stand-alone entity known as Whiting Forensic Hospital. 

Ten staff members have been criminally charged and more than three dozen have been suspended in connection with alleged abuse involving one patient.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
