Connecticut News

Candidate Won't Leave CT Governor's Forum, Is Dragged Off Stage

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published April 10, 2018 at 8:22 PM EDT
Democratic candidate Lee Whitnum being dragged off the stage at Brookfield High School on April 9, 2018.

A Democratic candidate for Connecticut governor is facing criminal charges after refusing to leave a forum where she wasn't invited, leading police to physically drag her off the stage.

Video of Monday night's event at Brookfield High School shows Lee Whitnum sitting in a row with seven invited candidates, yelling that she had "every right to be in this debate" and filed her paperwork a year ago.

Other candidates got up and walked away as the situation became tense, leaving 57-year-old Whitnum holding onto a desk. Two officers tried to talk to Whitnum, but she dropped to the floor, refusing to move.

The frequent candidate was charged with breach of peace and trespassing.

State Democratic Chairman Nick Balletto says Whitnum's "behavior was inappropriate, and frankly it's not the first time."

