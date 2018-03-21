© 2021 WSHU
Cuomo Calls Nixon Campaign Part Of ‘Political Silly Season’

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 21, 2018 at 12:27 PM EDT
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Cuomo, in his first public comments since challenger Cynthia Nixon announced her candidacy, dismissed two days of attacks as the “political silly season.”

Nixon has laid out a case against Cuomo, claiming his administration is corrupt, and he is beholden to corporate campaign donors and condones Republican control of the State Senate.

Cuomo was asked about the charges during a storm briefing in New York City.

“We’re in the political silly season now, I’ve been here before,” said Cuomo. “We’re in a democracy, anybody can run, anybody can say whatever they want to say.”

The Governor said he was not paying much attention to Nixon and her campaign

“Today is about addressing the storm,” said Cuomo. “This week is about getting the state budget done, which is one of the most serious budgets we’ve had to deal with.”

Cuomo then criticized the City of New York, which is run by Nixon ally, Mayor Bill de Blasio, for not doing enough to fix the failing New York City subway system.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
