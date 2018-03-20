New Haven Gets Its First Female School Superintendent

Dr. Carol Birks began her work today touring Wilbur Cross High School where she walked into a journalism class. There, she spoke to twelve students on what it meant for her to be the newest superintendent for the New Haven Public Schools.

“As your superintendent, I’m gonna give you the best of everything that I have to help ensure that you have that quality education.”

Birks was elected as superintendent last December – the first female to hold the position – after previously serving as chief of staff of Hartford Public Schools for five years. While visiting classrooms, she told students to believe in their abilities and in their school.

“Every dream, every aspiration, you can do it, but it’s going to start with a high quality public education, as well as listening to your teachers, listening to your administrators, your counselors and everyone else.”

Birks will take over for Reggie Mayo, who has served as interim superintendent since October 2016. She will earn $235,000 a year over the course of a three-year contract. That makes her the highest paid New Haven employee.