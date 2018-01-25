© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. State Rep. Rojas Proposes 4 Cent Gas Tax Increase

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 25, 2018 at 9:58 AM EST
gas_aprichpedroncelli_180125.jpg
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP

Democrat Representative Jason Rojas of East Hartford is proposing a 4 cent increase to the state gasoline tax to help shore up Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund that’s running out of money.

Rojas, who’s the House chair of the tax-writing Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee made the proposal in a tweet. 

Rojas appears to be responding to a call from Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, asking lawmakers to embark on a “serious conversation” on how to support and grow Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund in the years to come. Malloy says lawmakers have to find more than $1.5 billion worth of revenue a year to keep the fund solvent for the next five years. Several lawmakers have proposed reintroducing tolls on the state’s highways.

