CDC: Potentially Tainted Raw Milk Sold In Tri-State Area

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published November 28, 2017 at 2:40 PM EST
cow_pixabay_171128.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Health officials have issued a warning about potentially tainted raw milk that’s been sold in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone who consumed Udder Milk products to seek medical attention.

According to the CDC, people who drank raw milk from the company may have been infected with a rare germ called Brucella abortus RB51.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration are currently investigating Udder Milk to trace the source of its contaminated products. 

