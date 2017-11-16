Sex Assault Reports Rise At Connecticut Hospitals

Between 2015 and 2016, Connecticut hospitals reported nearly double the number of sexual assault or abuse incidents involving patients. That’s according to an annual report released by the State Department of Public Health this week.

The department analyzes all errors and incidents reported at hospitals. It says total incidents went down five percent in that time period. At the same time, 10 more sexual abuses were reported, for a total of 24.

The state’s largest hospitals that offer child psychiatric care reported the most sexual assault or abuse. St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport had 10 such reports. In a statement, the hospital says patient safety is top priority and all incidents are internally investigated.

Yale New Haven Health reported seven sexual assaults or abuses. The hospital did not immediately offer comment.

Reported abuse happened between staff and patients, patients and patients, or unknown perpetrators. Five employees were fired or charged after the reports.