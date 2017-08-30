Blumenthal: Wells Fargo Should Give Full Refund To Insurance Fraud Victims

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says the hundreds of thousands of Wells Fargo customers that were charged for unwanted auto insurance deserve a full refund.

“Wells Fargo is offering voluntarily an average of $140 to those loan customers who were overcharged by a $1,000 every year, as much as $1,000.”

Blumenthal said Wells Fargo charged over 5,000 Connecticut customers for unwanted auto insurance.

A spokesperson for the bank was not immediately available for comment.