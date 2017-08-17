© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Interfaith Leaders Hold Anti-Racism Rally In Stamford

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Anthony Moaton
Published August 17, 2017 at 10:02 AM EDT
1 of 2
Lawmakers, supporters and members of the press listen to a speech at a rally held in Stamford on Wednesday to condemn the bigotry and violence that occurred at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.
Courtesy of Caroline Simmons
2 of 2
Speaking at the rally, Gov. Dannel Malloy urged people to stand up against racism and hatred.
Courtesy of Beth Shepherd Peters

Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., spoke at a vigil held on Wednesday in Stamford in response to the violent events that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Three people were killed during the Unite the Right rally, in which white supremacist groups fought with counter-protesters over the decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. One counter-protester was killed and 19 were injured. Two officers were killed in a helicopter accident as they were trying to respond.

Malloy condemned the violence, saying, “This is hate, this is anti-Semitism, this is anti-Muslim, this is anti-queer, lesbian, transgender…And we have to stop hate…Hate will be stopped…when we come together and have rallies like this and make everyone understand that we will not stand by. That the expressions of these kinds of hates and others will be so unpopular and so objectionable that every human being of goodwill in our country will call them out for what they are.”

The Stamford vigil was led by both the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien, and the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut.

Trump has faced mounting criticism since a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, where he again asserted there was fault on both sides in Charlottesville.

The CEO of Farmington’s United Technologies, Greg Hayes, became the latest business leader to quit the President’s manufacturing council, just before Trump announced he would disband the organization.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutDonald Trumpanti-semitismGovernment & PoliticsHate Groups
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton