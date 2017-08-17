Interfaith Leaders Hold Anti-Racism Rally In Stamford

Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., spoke at a vigil held on Wednesday in Stamford in response to the violent events that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Three people were killed during the Unite the Right rally, in which white supremacist groups fought with counter-protesters over the decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. One counter-protester was killed and 19 were injured. Two officers were killed in a helicopter accident as they were trying to respond.

Malloy condemned the violence, saying, “This is hate, this is anti-Semitism, this is anti-Muslim, this is anti-queer, lesbian, transgender…And we have to stop hate…Hate will be stopped…when we come together and have rallies like this and make everyone understand that we will not stand by. That the expressions of these kinds of hates and others will be so unpopular and so objectionable that every human being of goodwill in our country will call them out for what they are.”

The Stamford vigil was led by both the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien, and the Interfaith Council of Southwestern Connecticut.

Trump has faced mounting criticism since a press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, where he again asserted there was fault on both sides in Charlottesville.

The CEO of Farmington’s United Technologies, Greg Hayes, became the latest business leader to quit the President’s manufacturing council, just before Trump announced he would disband the organization.