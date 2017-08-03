Stratford Issues Body Cameras To Its Police Force
The Stratford Police Department has issued body cameras to its officers after a year-long pilot program.
The footage will be used to reviews cases, document evidence and keep a record of everyday interactions between officers and the public.
According to the ACLU of Connecticut, 25 police departments have either applied or have been reimbursed by the state to implement body cameras.
Several others, including Stamford, have applied elsewhere for grants.