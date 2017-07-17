Federal Government To Form Tick-Borne Diseases Working Group

The Trump administration will start a Tick-Borne Diseases Working Group to fight Lyme Disease. The working group was the brainchild of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Senator Gillibrand says the working group was a key provision in her Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Act, which was passed last December.

The group will act as an advisory committee to the Department of Health and Human Services and push for more funding to increase research to find a vaccine.

In 2015, Connecticut reported over 2,500 cases of Lyme Disease while New York State reported over 3,200 cases.

Nationally, Lyme Disease cases have tripled since 2011 to about 30,000 cases a year.