© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport's Barnum Museum Set To Re-Open With New Exhibit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 17, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT
barnumcircus_apbobchild_170717.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP
A small section of the miniature 1903 Barnum & Bailey circus made by William R. Brinley as seen in 2004 at the P.T. Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. Most of the museum has been closed since 2010.

Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Barnum Museum is getting a $15,000 grant to expand its circus-themed exhibits and help it re-open to the public. Most of the museum has been closed since it was hit by a tornado in 2010.

The museum says the grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation will allow them to open a new exhibit on Bridgeport native P.T. Barnum and on his famous circus. That will include portions of a 3,500-piece miniature replica of the Barnum circus built in the 1930s.

The museum hasn’t set a date for reopening, but some of its collection is on display now. It plans to expand its exhibits this October, just before the release of a new movie about P.T. Barnum called The Greatest Showman. The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus put on its last performance earlier this year.

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutP.T. Barnum
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More