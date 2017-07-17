Bridgeport's Barnum Museum Set To Re-Open With New Exhibit

Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Barnum Museum is getting a $15,000 grant to expand its circus-themed exhibits and help it re-open to the public. Most of the museum has been closed since it was hit by a tornado in 2010.

The museum says the grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation will allow them to open a new exhibit on Bridgeport native P.T. Barnum and on his famous circus. That will include portions of a 3,500-piece miniature replica of the Barnum circus built in the 1930s.

The museum hasn’t set a date for reopening, but some of its collection is on display now. It plans to expand its exhibits this October, just before the release of a new movie about P.T. Barnum called The Greatest Showman. The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus put on its last performance earlier this year.