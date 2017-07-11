© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Speak Out Against ACA Repeal

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published July 11, 2017 at 9:40 AM EDT
blumenthalmurphy_apjscottapplewhite_170711_0.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., left, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., right, speaking to reporters.

Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy held a briefing on the Republican healthcare legislation that will be voted on later this week.

Blumenthal says he doesn’t expect the Senate GOP bill to pass because of its flaws. “It has been characterized as mean, but it is beyond mean. It is heartless, and a betrayal of trust to the American people.”

Murphy reminded reporters of the stakes of the bill. “The bill that the Senate Republicans rolled out two weeks ago would cause over 200,000 Connecticut residents to lose their healthcare and put a $3 billion hole in the state budget in the end of ten years.”

Murphy says he hopes the repeal effort falls apart and that will force Republicans to work with Democrats to make improvements to the Affordable Care Act.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalChris MurphyHealthcareConnecticutAffordable Care Act
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton