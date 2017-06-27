Yale Suing Connecticut To Gain Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Yale University is suing the state of Connecticut. The school wants to bypass state building code to make more of the restrooms at its law school gender-neutral.

Connecticut building code says a certain number of restrooms in every building should be assigned by gender. Yale requested an exemption earlier this year – some students said they were uncomfortable using gender-specific restrooms, and wanted more restrooms for gender-nonconforming students. The state denied their request.

The state said Yale could build new restrooms if it wants. But the university says it doesn’t have the space and doesn’t want to alter its historic law school building.