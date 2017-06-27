© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Yale Suing Connecticut To Gain Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 27, 2017 at 2:44 PM EDT
yale_apbethharpaz_170627.jpg
Beth Harpaz
/
AP
Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Yale University is suing the state of Connecticut. The school wants to bypass state building code to make more of the restrooms at its law school gender-neutral.

Connecticut building code says a certain number of restrooms in every building should be assigned by gender. Yale requested an exemption earlier this year – some students said they were uncomfortable using gender-specific restrooms, and wanted more restrooms for gender-nonconforming students. The state denied their request.

The state said Yale could build new restrooms if it wants. But the university says it doesn’t have the space and doesn’t want to alter its historic law school building.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutyaleGender Neutral Bathrooms
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin