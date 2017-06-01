Google Reveals 'America's Most Misspelled Words'

A Google study has given some insight on state-by-state spelling habits by looking at search results for the phrase “How do you spell.” For example, in Iowa, it’s vacuum – in Pennsylvania, sauerkraut.

The word Connecticut residents had the hardest time spelling was…

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – the 34-letter-long word introduced to the world in the movie Mary Poppins, with a jaunty, partially animated dance number. That’s the word Connecticut struggles to spell. Well, Connecticut and also West Virginia – two states that otherwise might not have much in common.

Other states went with a little more, what you might call, everyday words. New Yorkers want to know how to spell “beautiful.” New Jersey can’t figure out how to spell “twelve.”

