House Approves Anti-Child Marriage Bill

On Tuesday, the Connecticut House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill aimed at preventing child marriage in the state. The bill sets the state’s legal marriage age at 18 with some exceptions.

The exceptions are for 16- and 17-year olds who may be permitted to marry if a parent or guardian files a petition with a probate judge and certain conditions are met. Representative William Tong, a Stamford Democrat, who’s the House chair of the Judiciary Committee, explains.

“The petitioning parent or guardian must consent to the marriage. The minor must consent to the marriage. The judge must make a determination that the minor has an understanding of the nature and consequences of the marriage. That the minor has sufficient capacity to make such a decision. That the minor’s decision to marry is made voluntarily and free from coercion. And that the marriage would not be detrimental to the minor.”

Advocates for the stricter law say in Connecticut more than 1,100 children under the age of 18 were married between 2000 and 2014. Connecticut is one of several states including neighboring New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey considering bills to limit child marriage this year. The Connecticut bill now goes to the State Senate for action.