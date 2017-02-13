© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Bill Would Reinstate Motorcycle Helmet Law In Connecticut

WSHU | By Karlie Borges
Published February 13, 2017 at 2:44 PM EST
Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that will require all motorcycle riders in Connecticut to wear a helmet.

It’s been 40 years since Connecticut’s motorcycle helmet law was repealed. Since then, state law has only required riders 17 and younger to wear helmets.

Democratic State Representative Antonio Guerrera, co-chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, says a public hearing this week will give lawmakers a chance to see how riders feel about the issue.

“How they feel though could a helmet save their life or do they feel though they see no impact in regards to that. So, again, I think it's good for the committee to hear both sides of the issue and go from there.

The Legislature’s Transportation Committee will have the hearing in Hartford on Wednesday.

