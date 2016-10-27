Mass Casualty Drill Underway In Connecticut

A three day mass casualty drill in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, ends on Thursday. The drill challenged first responders to deal with a terrorist attack on a Metro-North train.

Jonathan Best, director of preparedness and response at the department of public health, told WTIC AM Radio in Hartford that the training helps the state’s many emergency agencies develop relationships before an event occurs.

“The most important aspect that we’re getting out of this is how the agencies work together. You know, we know what everyone’s authorities are and everyone can quote the book, but how do they really work together and to practice that so that we’re not practicing when we have a real event. We’re not exchanging business cards at two in the morning,” Best said.

The last mass fatality event in Connecticut was the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

This report contains information from CRN.